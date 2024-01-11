‘Game of Thrones’ creators reveal plans for their cancelled ‘Star Wars’ film

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, the co-creators of the epic HBO fantasy series ‘Game Of Thrones‘, revealed the plans for their cancelled ‘Star Wars‘ movie.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

‘Star Wars‘ and ‘Game of Thrones‘ are two of the most celebrated franchises. They have a dedicated fan base which is always wanting more engaging content.

‘Game Of Thrones‘ lasted for eight seasons. The epic, which is the live adaptation of George R.R. Martin’s novel series ‘A Song of Ice and Fire‘, was praised for its gripping storyline, acting and action sequences.

Things started to go wrong for the franchise when they moved away from the source material i.e. the books. The show’s seventh and eighth seasons were widely criticized by fans for its rushed ending especially the dramatic transformation of Daenerys Targaryen from a beloved protagonist to one of the most hated villains in history.

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss had planned to work on a Star Wars film. In an interview, they revealed that the project was titled ‘The First Jedi’ and would showcase the origins of the “lightsaber” weapon.

D.B. Weiss said the rejection was a low point.

“It’s kind of a low point,” D.B. Weiss said as quoted by the US showbiz news website Fandomwire in its report. “You try things that feel like they are worth doing and some of them work out, and some don’t.”

Benioff added, “We wanted to do ‘The First Jedi’. Basically how the Jedi Order came to be, why it came to be, the first lightsaber.”

The former revealed why their project never got to see the light. He accused Lucasfilm for not wanting to adjust to the duo’s vision and the production company wanted them to be their “droids”.

This made them part ways.

“[Lucasfilm] ended up not wanting to do a ‘First Jedi‘ story. We had a very specific story idea in mind, and ultimately they decided they didn’t want to do that. And we totally get it. It’s their company and their IP, but we weren’t the droids they were looking for.” said David Benioff.

D.B. Weiss added, “And we were annoyed as hell when [Rian Johnson, the duo’s longtime friend and 3BP producer] called his movie The Last Jedi. He destroyed the obvious title for what we were working on.”

Related – ‘John Wick‘ director Chad Stahelski wants to make ‘Star Wars‘ film