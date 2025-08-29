‘Star Wars: Starfighter’ adds Amy Adams as first look at Ryan Gosling unveiled

Hollywood actors Amy Adams and Aaron Pierre have joined the cast of ‘Star Wars: Starfighter,’ led by Ryan Gosling.

Apart from their casting, Lucasfilm also released a first look at Gosling from the film, which began production in the United Kingdom on Thursday.

“I feel a profound sense of excitement and honour as we begin production on ‘Star Wars: Starfighter,’” said Shawn Levy, who directs the film.

“From the day Kathy Kennedy called me up, inviting me to develop an original adventure in this incredible ‘Star Wars’ galaxy, this experience has been a dream come true, creatively and personally. ‘Star Wars’ shaped my sense of what story can do, how characters and cinematic moments can live with us forever,” he added.

The first image from the film features Ryan Gosling and Flynn Gray standing in front of a vehicle that closely resembles the landspeeder used by Luke Skywalker in 1977’s ‘A New Hope.’

Directed by Shawn Levy and written by Jonathan Tropper, ‘Star Wars: Starfighter’ will be “an entirely original story set in a period of time never before explored in ‘Star Wars.’”

Apart from Ryan Gosling, Amy Adams, Aaron Pierre Flynn Gray, the cast also includes Simon Bird, Jamael Westman, Daniel Ings, Matt Smith and Mia Goth.

Lucasfilm has scheduled the film for a release on May 28, 2027.

No much is known about the plot and characters of the film, however, Gray’s presence in the first look with Ryan Gosling suggests that the character will play a significant role in the film.

Before ‘Star Wars: Starfighter’ release, ‘The Mandalorian and Grogu’ will arrive in theatres in May 2026, becoming the first ‘Star Wars’ film to screen after 2019’s ‘The Rise of Skywalker.’