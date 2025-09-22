Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu first trailer unveiled, release date confirmed

The first teaser for filmmaker Jon Favreau’s upcoming “Star Wars” feature, “The Mandalorian and Grogu,” starring Pedro Pascal from his “Mandalorian” Disney+ series, has been released as fans are one step closer to returning for the movie series.

In January 2024, the next “Star Wars” in process, “The Mandalorian and Grogu,” was first announced and expected to target theaters on May 22, 2026.

Besides Pascal’s masked Mandalorian character and his adorable companion Grogu (commonly known as Baby Yoda), the cast includes Sigourney Weaver as a fighter pilot, Jeremy Allen White as Jabba the Hutt’s son Rotta, and Jonny Coyne as an imperial warlord.

The trailer said that Mando and Grogu meet Weaver and White’s characters and fight different evil robots and sci-fi monsters. There are also cameos from the adorable “Rise of Skywalker” alien race of Babu Frik and Zeb Orrelios from “Star Wars Rebels.”

The two stars fight what appears to be a Rancor-like lizard beast in Rotta the Hutt’s arena and bring down a lumbering AT-AT, falling down slowly mountainside in epic fashion.

“The evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his young apprentice Grogu,” the summary said.

“I have loved telling stories set in the rich world that George Lucas created,” Favreau said when the film was first revealed. “The prospect of bringing the Mandalorian and his apprentice Grogu to the big screen is extremely exciting,” the logline further added.

It should be noted that the “Mandalorian” series occurs after the Galactic Empire’s downfall in “Star Wars: Return of the Jedi,” where a lone mercenary (a Mandalorian from the planet Mandalore) makes his room through the outer reaches of the lawless galaxy.

Along the way, he meets Grogu (a Force-sensitive creature from the same species as Jedi Master Yoda), and the two form an unlikely bond as they trek through the entire galaxy far, far away, preventing the vestiges of the Empire and meeting characters from across the Star Wars canon.

Notably, the film is produced by Favreau, Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy, and Filoni, CCO and former supervising director of the popular animated series “Star Wars: The Clone Wars.”