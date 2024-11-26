Starbucks said the aftermath of a ransomware attack on a software supplier has been affecting its ability to pay baristas and manage their schedules, the company’s spokesperson said on Monday. The coffee giant said that an outage at a third-party vendor has disrupted a back-end Starbucks process that enables employee scheduling and time tracking.

The outage is not impacting its customer service, and the company was working to ensure its employees were fully paid for their hours worked with limited disruption or discrepancy, according to a Starbucks’ spokesperson.

UK-based Blue Yonder, which provides supply chain software to Starbucks and other retailers, according to the Wall Street Journal, said on Thursday that it has experienced disruptions due to a ransomware attack and it is working to fix the issue.

Starbucks is a global coffee company that was founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971. The company was started by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl, and Gordon Bowker, who were inspired by the Italian espresso bars they had encountered while traveling. Initially, Starbucks focused on selling high-quality coffee beans and equipment, but it wasn’t until Howard Schultz joined the company in the 1980s that the concept of a coffeehouse experience began to take shape.

Under Schultz’s leadership, Starbucks transformed into a global coffee giant, expanding its operations to thousands of locations worldwide. The company’s success can be attributed to its ability to create a unique customer experience, which combines high-quality coffee, comfortable and inviting store environments, and exceptional customer service. Starbucks also innovated the concept of coffee as an experience, introducing seasonal drinks, food pairings, and loyalty programs that have become integral to its brand identity.

Today, Starbucks is one of the largest coffee chains in the world, with over 30,000 locations in more than 75 countries. The company continues to innovate and expand its offerings, including mobile ordering, digital payments, and a growing food menu. Despite facing intense competition in the coffee market, Starbucks remains a beloved brand, synonymous with high-quality coffee, sustainability, and community engagement.