Starbucks said on Tuesday it would invest $100 ​million to establish a ‌corporate office in Nashville, Tennessee, to support its ​expansion plans across the ​southeastern United States.

The coffee ⁠chain said the ​office would complement its ​global and North America headquarters in Seattle.

Over the next five ​years, the company ​expects to bring 2,000 support jobs ‌to ⁠Nashville.

It said it plans to relocate some teams from Seattle to Nashville.

Nashville-based ​jobs ​will ⁠include a combination of new roles, ​replacing contract workers ​with ⁠full-time staff, Starbucks said.

Starbucks is expected to report ⁠second-quarter ​results on April ​28.

Read Also: Starbucks revamps loyalty program

Starbucks will introduce a new three-tiered system to its US loyalty program on March 10, chief brand officer Tressie Lieberman announced at the coffee chain’s investor day on Thursday.

Starbucks’ reward program, which launched in 2009, is one of the oldest and largest in the restaurant industry, consultants say. The company reported 35.5 million active members on Wednesday.

CEO Brian Niccol, hired in September 2024, has been focusing on cutting back broad discounts. “It’s through better engagement that we’re getting people to be active, not through discounting and couponing, but rather giving people the Starbucks experience,” he said in an earnings call Wednesday.