UK Prime Minister ​Keir Starmer on Monday said he ‌had asked the group overseeing security standards across government to examine any security ​concerns raised during Peter Mandelson’s ​tenure as ambassador to the United ⁠States.

Starmer told lawmakers it was ​staggering that he had not been ​told that Mandelson had failed his security vetting clearance, even when he ordered a review ​into the process.

“I can tell ​the house that I’ve now updated the terms ‌of ⁠reference for the review into security vetting to make sure it covers the means by which all ​decisions are ​made in ⁠relation to national security vetting,” he said.

The UK ​premier added: “Separately, I’ve asked the ​government ⁠security group in the Cabinet Office to look at any security concerns ⁠raised ​during Peter Mandelson’s tenure.”

Read Also: UK’s Keir Starmer faces parliament over Mandelson vetting as resignation demands swirl

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer will address parliament ​on Monday, facing calls for his resignation over his handling of the appointment of Peter ‌Mandelson, a senior figure in his ruling Labor Party, as U.S. ambassador, though it emerged he had failed a vetting process.

Mandelson, 72, was sacked as ambassador in September last year following revelations about the depth of his ties to ​the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, with Starmer apologizing for appointing him in the first ​place.