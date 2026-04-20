UK's Starmer orders review into security concerns from Mandelson's time in office
- By Reuters -
- Apr 20, 2026
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday said he had asked the group overseeing security standards across government to examine any security concerns raised during Peter Mandelson’s tenure as ambassador to the United States.
Starmer told lawmakers it was staggering that he had not been told that Mandelson had failed his security vetting clearance, even when he ordered a review into the process.
“I can tell the house that I’ve now updated the terms of reference for the review into security vetting to make sure it covers the means by which all decisions are made in relation to national security vetting,” he said.
The UK premier added: “Separately, I’ve asked the government security group in the Cabinet Office to look at any security concerns raised during Peter Mandelson’s tenure.”
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UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer will address parliament on Monday, facing calls for his resignation over his handling of the appointment of Peter Mandelson, a senior figure in his ruling Labor Party, as U.S. ambassador, though it emerged he had failed a vetting process.
Mandelson, 72, was sacked as ambassador in September last year following revelations about the depth of his ties to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, with Starmer apologizing for appointing him in the first place.