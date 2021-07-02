SBP reserves rise $13m to $16.1b

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) foreign exchange reserves rose by $13 million on a weekly basis, data released by the central bank on Thursday showed.

On June 25, the foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) were recorded at $16,119.4 million, showing an increase of $13 million when compared with $16,106.1 million recorded on June 18.

Overall liquid foreign currency reserves held by the country, including net reserves held by commercial banks, stood at $23,297.4 million.

Net reserves held by banks were recorded at $7,178 million.

