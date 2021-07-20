Statement against PM Imran’s kids: Police complaint filed against Maryam Nawaz in London

LONDON: A complaint has been filed against Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) vice-president Maryam Nawaz at London police station for delivering a statement against the children of Prime Minister Imran Khan, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

An overseas Pakistani has lodged a complaint against Maryam Nawaz at Kent police station over her statement against Imran Khan’s children. It stated that Maryam’s statement against Imran Khan’s kid came under the hate speech.

The overseas Pakistani sought imposition of a ban on Maryam Nawaz to enter the United Kingdom (UK).

Earlier, Maryam Nawaz and PM Khan’s former wife Jemima Goldsmith had engaged in a spat on Twitter over the former’s “antisemitic” statement during a rally in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Responding to Maryam’s remarks, Ms Goldsmith said she left Pakistan after “antisemitic attacks” by the media and local politicos.

“My kids are “being raised in the lap of the Jews,” announced @MaryamNSharif today,” she tweeted.

“I left Pakistan in 2004 after a decade of antisemitic attacks by the media & politicians (& weekly death threats & protests outside my house). But still it continues.”

Hitting back at Jemima Goldsmith, the PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz had tweeted: “I have absolutely no interest in you, your sons or your personal lives because I have better things to do and say but if your ex drags in families of others out of spite, others will have nastier things to say. You have only your ex to blame.”

It all started when Prime Minister Khan, addressing a public rally in Azad Kashmir, hit out at former premier Nawaz Sharif, who went to the UK in 2019 for treatment, for attending his grandson Junaid Safdar’s polo match.

In response, Maryam Nawaz, who has been in Azad Jammu and Kashmir for the past few days running her party’s campaign to woo voters ahead of the July 25 election in the region, blasted him, “He [Junaid] is Nawaz Sharif’s grandson, not Goldsmith’s. He is not being raised in the laps of Jews.”