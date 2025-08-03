What we know about “Steel Ball Run” anime so far

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run is officially getting its anime adaptation. Fans have been waiting for years to see this seventh part of the popular manga series brought to life, and now that wait is finally over.

The new season was confirmed on 12 April 2025, during a special event known as JOJODay, where a teaser and key visual were shared.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run will be produced by David Productions, the studio responsible for all previous JoJo anime series.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run is based on the manga arc that ran from 2004 to 2011. It acts as a soft reboot of the JoJo universe and is set in 1890 during a cross-country horse race across the western United States.

The story follows Johnny Joestar, a former horse racing star who is now paralysed from the waist down, and Gyro Zeppeli, a mysterious man with strange powers.

The relationship between Johnny and Gyro is the heart of the story and sets this part apart from the rest of the JoJo series.

At Anime Expo 2025 in Los Angeles, the main production staff was officially announced.

The event also revealed that more updates will come during a livestream on 23 September 2025.

The teaser trailer for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run revisits major moments from earlier JoJo storylines before shifting back in time to 1890.

It ends with a preview image of Johnny and Gyro riding through a desert, setting the tone for the new series. While fans are excited, there is currently no official release date.

The earliest expected release is sometime in 2026, likely in the middle or later part of the year.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run is expected to be the longest anime adaptation of the series so far, possibly needing over 50 episodes due to the length and detail of the original manga.

The cast of characters in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run includes familiar parallels and new faces. Diego Brando, a version of Dio from earlier parts, appears with a Stand ability that lets him transform into a dinosaur.

There’s also Steven Steel, who sponsors the race, his wife Lucy Steel, and the powerful and secretive President of the United States, Funny Valentine.

The core of the story is the Steel Ball Run race, but it becomes clear that there are deeper mysteries and supernatural powers at play.

