Stefon Diggs breaks silence after heated Cardi B clip sparks rumors

Stefon Diggs has finally spoken out on Cardi B split rumors after a video of their heated exchange went viral.

Speaking to TMZ, the athlete was asked about the clip and whether the pair are still together to which he replied that the moment has been misunderstood and is “no big deal.”

He referred to Cardi B affectionately, calling her “beautiful” and saying, “That’s my child’s mother. I love her to death,” while adding that questions about their current relationship status should be directed to her.

When asked about what viewers interpreted as an argument in the video, Diggs pushed back on the framing. “What argument? I don’t even think that was an argument,” he said, suggesting the interaction was being overanalyzed. He also described himself as calm in the footage and downplayed the situation.

Cardi B responded to the circulating clip on social media, joking about the situation and suggesting it was being blown out of proportion. She referenced the realities of parenting and said people often misinterpret normal relationship moments when they involve public figures.

The pair, who share a son born in November 2025, have had a publicly complex relationship marked by periods of separation and reconciliation.