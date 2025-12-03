Stella McCartney to produce collection in collaboration with H&M

STOCKHOLM: British fashion designer Stella McCartney will produce a collection in collaboration with H&M, the Swedish budget fashion giant said on Tuesday.

The collection will launch in H&M stores and online in the first half of 2026, it said in a statement.

Stella McCartney and H&M have had one design collaboration previously, launched in 2005.

H&M has had collaborations with several external designers over the past two decades, while Stella McCartney has collaborated with several other high-street brands, including Adidas.

On the other hand, Meghan Markle is keeping a beloved British Christmas tradition alive miles away in California.

On Wednesday, December 3, the festive hour-long episode of the Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix special, With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration, was released.

In the episode, the mother of two shares some of her favourite tips and tricks for entertaining and celebrating over the holidays with a host of famous friends.

In one segment, Meghan Markle sit with restaurateur Will Guidara – co-founder of the NoMad restaurants – in the craft room of her Montecito home to make Christmas crackers, a beloved British tradition.

“Living in the U.K., it’s just such a big part of [ the culture over there]. Typically, people cross their arms and do it. They sit around the table, and they all pull at the same time…It does feel really connected and sweet. The way that I started to know them was that they would always have a fortune cookie-sized joke or riddle and something sweet [inside],” Meghan shares with Guidara.

The royal family has long embraced Christmas crackers as part of their holiday traditions.

Meghan Markle celebrated two Christmases with Royal family Sandringham in 2017 and 2018, after her engagement to Prince Harry.

The couple spent the 2019 holidays in Canada, shortly before the couple stepped back from royal duties in 2020.