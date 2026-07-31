Stellantis to recall 1.5 million Ram 1500 pickup trucks

WASHINGTON, July 31: Chrysler-parent Stellantis ​said Friday it will recall just ‌over 1.5 million Ram 1500 pickup trucks worldwide over a seat belt issue.

The recall ​covers 2019–2026 Ram 1500 vehicles that ​may have been built with a ⁠second-row center or second-row driver side ​seat belt buckle anchor that was not ​properly attached to the vehicle body structure. The issue could impact the performance of the second-row ​seat belt system and increase the ​risk of injury to occupants. Stellantis is aware ‌of ⁠one potentially related injury tied to the recall but no fatalities.

The recall includes 1.27 million vehicles in the United States, 156,000 ​in Canada, ​15,000 ⁠in Mexico and about 75,000 outside North America.

The automaker will ​notify impacted vehicle owners to contact ​dealers ⁠to schedule an inspection. Dealers will inspect the second-row center and second-row driver ⁠seat ​belt buckle anchor and ​if needed properly attach it to the vehicle’s body.

Ram 1500 is Ram’s full-size pickup truck and the brand’s flagship model. Originally launched as part of the Dodge lineup, the Ram 1500 became its own brand in 2009 and has since built a reputation for combining work capability with car-like comfort. It competes directly with the Ford F-150, Chevrolet Silverado 1500, and GMC Sierra 1500, and is known for pushing the segment forward on interior design, ride quality, and technology.

What sets the Ram 1500 apart is its focus on refinement. While it offers serious capability — with V6, V8, and now hybrid powertrains, towing up to over 12,000 lbs and payload over 2,300 lbs — it’s also the truck that popularized air suspension, premium leather interiors, and massive 12-inch and 14.5-inch touchscreens. The cabin feels more like a luxury SUV than a work truck, especially in Laramie, Limited, and Tungsten trims. Ram also offers distinct personalities through trims like the off-road Rebel and TRX, and the sporty RHO.

For 2025 and 2026, Ram made its biggest shift yet by dropping the HEMI V8 and moving to the new Hurricane twin-turbo inline-6 engines, plus a Ramcharger plug-in hybrid and an all-electric Ram 1500 REV. That means more power and efficiency without losing the towing and hauling the 1500 is known for. Whether you need it for daily driving, towing a trailer, or weekend adventures, the Ram 1500 positions itself as the most comfortable, tech-forward truck in the full-size segment.