Stephen Colbert’s ‘Late Show’ cancelled

American comedian Stephen Colbert’s ‘The Late Show’, the most-watched late-night show on American television, has been cancelled by CBS.

In a ‘financial decision’ announced by the network on Thursday, CBS has cancelled ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’, a frequent platform of satire aimed at U.S. President Donald Trump. The late-night program will end its momentous 10-year run next May, reported foreign media.

The network also clarified that fresh episodes of the show will broadcast till May 2026, after which, ‘The Late Show’ will be retired, without replacing Colbert as the host.

“This is purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in the late night. It is not related in any way to the show’s performance, content or other matters happening at Paramount,” CBS executives confirmed in the statement.

Addressing his audience yesterday, the veteran writer and comedian discussed his show’s cancellation and revealed that he was informed about the decision the night before. “Yeah, I share your feelings,” he told the booing audience. “I’m not being replaced. This is all just going away.”

After thanking CBS execs, more than 200 employees associated with the show, and his audience, Colbert added, “It is a fantastic job. I wish somebody else was getting it. And it’s a job that I’m looking forward to doing with this usual gang of idiots for another 10 months.”

