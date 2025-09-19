Stephenie Meyer says no future for Bella and Edward

American author known for the popular Twilight Saga Stephenie Meyer’s fourth book, Breaking Dawn, marked the end of the original Twilight saga 17 years ago but she is not seeing a future for Bella Swan and Edward Cullen, the star-crossed lovers.



Regarding it, the 51-year-old writer has revealed to ABC News’ Juju Chang that the characters were temporarily “frozen where Breaking Dawn ended on Sept. 17 appearance on Good Morning America During a Wednesday.

That cannot guarantee that they’ll continue that way.

Meyer has admitted that I have other stories outlined, teasing future additions to the world. While she said that she wasn’t sure if she’d “ever get to” writing the novels, She made a pledge to fans..

“I’ll have somebody disseminate them after my death, my outlines, if I never get around to it,” she said, adding, “But to me, the stories go on.”

Meyer has expressed a desire to redo the first four novels, including Twilight (2005), New Moon (2006), Eclipse (2007), and Breaking Dawn (2008).

Chang noted that Meyer told her she’d love to refresh the books “if she could.” As for why, Chang recalled, “She added , importantly, ‘I’m a better writer now.’ ”

Meyer has previously expanded on the written world of Twilight, which sparked a blockbuster film series starring Kristen Stewart as Bella, Robert Pattinson as Edward, and Taylor Lautner as Jacob Black. If additional novels are released, it would not be the first time Meyer has done so.

Midnight Sun was unleashed in 2020 shedding the story of first book from Edward’s perspective.

However, as per a press release at the time, the companion book added “a new and decidedly dark twist” to the original story.

The description read said that Meeting Bella is both the most intriguing and unnerving event [Edward] has experienced in his many years as a vampire.

Additionally, as we learn more interesting things about Edward’s history and the complexity of his inner thoughts, we understand why this is the defining struggle of his life.

It has been revealed that Netflix was making an animated seriel that could be brought the events of Midnight Sun to life in 2024.

Meyer said that she was yet surprised by the breakaway milestone of her novels, which she attributed in part to Bella being an atypical literary heroine in 2025.

“Bella is a quiet girl; she reads books. We don’t get a lot of quiet readers as our heroes,” the novelist told Chang.

The author Meyer also believed that the series took off because she “was able to capture just a little bit of what it feels like to fall in love.”