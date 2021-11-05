Steps taken to mitigate impact of increasing inflation: PM Imran Khan

ATTOCK: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has said that he is aware of the problems of common people caused by increasing inflation and steps are taken to mitigate the impact of the inflation, ARY News reported on Friday.

This he said while talking in a meeting of the party leadership in Attock during his visit.

He said PTI has inherited an economic deficit when it came into the power after 2018 General Elections. Defending the increasing inflation in the country, the premier said Pakistan heavily relies on exports and international price hikes do affect the country.

He said the PTI government has announced the biggest relief package in the country’s history to control increasing inflation.

PTI government recovered the economy after coming into power and successfully brought the trade deficit to $1 billion as compared to $20billion.

Later, the problem of coronavirus badly struck the country’s recovering economy as it put a negative impact at the international level too, he added.

PM Khan said the world appreciated Pakistan’s COVID-19 response and the Ehsaas program was launched to support the needy families in the pandemic peak.

PM Imran Khan said that the government itself bearing a burden of Rs450 billion deficit. We are fighting against mafias and other corrupt elements, he told.

He clarified that no compromise will be made on corruption.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan performed the groundbreaking of a 200-bed mother and child hospital in Attock.

Prime Minister Khan arrived in the district on a brief visit and laid down the foundation stone of what is being dubbed as “state of the art” hospital