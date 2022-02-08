WATCH: Steve Irwin’s son forced to flee after crocodile lunges at him

Son of Steve Irwin, ‘The Crocodile Hunter’ was forced to dramatically flee for his life when feeding time with a giant crocodile got a bit too hairy.

Like his father Steve Irwin, who passed away in 2006 after a stingray accident, was famous all over the world for the way he handled wild animals, especially crocodiles, Robert Clarence Irwin has also a knack for everything wild and dangerous.

The younger Irwin was testing whether crocodile Casper was comfortable in his new surroundings and was trying to feed him, but the 18-year-old was forced to flee an enclosure after Casper lunged at him at Australia Zoo. The footage of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Robbert can be seen in the video narrowly escaping the crocodile’s jaws as the 350kg reptile completely ignored the food offered by him and lunged towards him. The son of crocodile hunger can be heard shouting ‘bail, bail, bail’ while fleeing the enclosure.

Casper is a leucistic saltwater crocodile, which means he is lighter in colour and is difficult to spot due to a dramatic reduction in dark skin pigment.

