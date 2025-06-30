Steve Smith shares injury update ahead of second West Indies Test

Veteran batter Steve Smith has shared an update on his finger injury ahead of the second Australia vs West Indies Test.

The former Australia captain missed the first Test due to the finger injury he sustained during the ICC World Test Championship Final against South Africa.

Although he avoided surgery, Steve Smith was advised to have an eight-week recovery period with a splint.

He has now confirmed his availability for the second Australia vs West Indies Test, saying that he recently had his stitches removed.

“For me, it’ll just feel like training as normal, I think. I don’t really feel any pain or anything. (It’s) just getting used to the splint on and the slight limited movement. It’s not too bad, I’ve got a lot of movement there now, so that feels good. Hitting the ball felt completely fine,” he said during an interview.

The star batter added, “Fielding some balls in front of the wicket will probably be the strangest thing for me, I don’t think I’ve ever done that in a Test match. Fielding at either probably mid-on or mid-off or fine leg, is a bit different to standing at the second or first slip.”

Reports said that Steve Smith joined the Australia squad on Monday and was set to participate in full practice with his teammates on Tuesday.

If he returns for the second Australia vs West Indies Test, reserve batter Josh Inglis will likely miss out on the game to leave the No. 4 place open for him.