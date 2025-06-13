web analytics
Friday, June 13, 2025
WATCH: Smith leaves field injured after dropping Temba Bavuma in WTC final

Star Australia batter Steve Smith walked off the field after suffering a finger injury while attempting a catch an edged ball from South Africa captain Temba Bavuma during the WTC final 2025.

The incident took place on Day 3 of the ultimate Test at Lord’s as South Africa chase a 282-run target.

Steve Smith was stationed close at the slip when South Africa captain Temba Bavuma edged a ball off pacer Mitchell Starc.

However, the Australia batter dropped the catch, giving an important reprieve to the South Africa captain in the second inning of the WTC final 2025.

The drop also caused Australia to suffer an injury scare as Steve Smith was seen visibly in pain.

Read more: Sana Mir rings iconic Lord’s bell to open Day 2 of WTC final

Consequently, the Australia batter walked off the field and began the final session of the day off the field to receive further treatment.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

“Smith currently being assessed in the dressing room. Likely to go for scans,” Cricket Australia said via a statement.

Meanwhile, Aiden Markram remained unbeaten on 59 alongside Temba Bavuma (33)* as they need 156 runs to win the WTC final 2025.

Australia’s hopes looked more realistic but South Africa were making a fight of chasing a daunting target of 282 to win, reaching 126-2 at the time of writing this story.

