Stolen Bentley car case: Customs tribunal gives important ruling

The Customs tribunal ordered to hand over the stolen Bentley car worth nearly Rs350 million to the Bulgarian embassy, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The Customs tribunal gave its ruling to hand over the Bentley car stolen from London to the Bulgarian embassy. The tribunal also rejected the appeal of the nominated persons in the stolen Bentley car case.

In case of rejection from the Bulgarian embassy, the luxury car will hand over to the foreign ministry. The tribunal noted that British intelligence agency must be notified regarding the custody of the car.

It directed the authorities to not hand over to those who smuggled the vehicle to Pakistan from London.

READ: Court rejects bail plea of accused in Bentley car case

In September 2022, the Collectorate of Customs Enforcement (CCE) Karachi had seized luxury vehicle ‘Bentley Mulsanne,’ which was stolen from London, United Kingdom.

According to details, Pakistan Customs conducted a raid in Karachi’s DHA area on information provided by a UK intelligence agency and recovered a Bentley Mulsanne worth millions of rupees.

“The car was found in the parking lot of apartments in Karachi’s DHA,” said a customs official, adding that the two accused – Naveed Shafi and Naveed Bilwani­ – were taken into custody.

During the initial course of the inquiry, the owner of the vehicle disclosed that the vehicle was sold to him by another person, who took all the responsibilities to clear all required documentation from the concerned authorities.

The accused had allegedly transferred the ownership of the luxury vehicle to the Bulgarian embassy.