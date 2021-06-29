Stop linking my name with random people: Hareem Shah

Viral TikTok star Hareem Shah has come out to dispel rumours about the identity of her alleged husband a day after she confirmed that she had tied the knot with a member of the Pakistan People’s Party.

Taking to her Instagram to set the record straight, Shah uploaded a video in which she said, “I just want to say one thing very clearly, please don’t attach my name with any random person.”

“Before this (her recent marriage) I did not have any boyfriend and I haven’t been in a relationship,” Shah said, adding that making videos with other people to help promote them doesn’t mean that she’s in a relationship with them.

“Please refrain from sharing random people’s pictures with mine,” she urged, further clarifying, “If you have ever seen a video on my page with someone else, its only purpose was to promote them. If there was anything going on, I would have accepted it… There was no such thing in the past, and now that there is, I have accepted it.”

Shah confirmed the news of her marriage early on Monday, however, kept the identity of her alleged husband a secret. She assured followers that she will reveal more information soon.

She earlier fanned rumours about her marriage when she shared a cryptic picture of her hands, with a diamond ring, on top of a man’s wearing a Rado watch. Sindh’s Provincial Assembly members are reportedly looking for the person who has tied the knot with Shah, but no progress has been made yet.