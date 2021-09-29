Stormy rains likely today in Sindh coastal belt as Gulab re-emerges

KARACHI: Stormy rains predicted in Sindh coastal areas starting Wednesday ahead of the Gulab cyclone’s re-emergence in the Arabian Sea which poses threats of urban flooding in Karachi, ARY News reproted.

The fishermen across the Sindh-Makran coastal belt are alerted to remain out of waters until October 3 when the storm has dissuaded.

It is said that the system currently present in the Arabian Ocean marching towards Gujrat is likely to grow intense in the time to come.

A red alert has been issued to Karachi fishermen as well. The city is embroiled with forecasts of urban flooding if the heavy rains lash it.

It was reported yesterday that parts of Sindh including Karachi would receive widespread rains and thunderstorms under the influence of the cyclone ‘Gulab’, citing an alert issued by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD)..

The Met office issued a weather advisory stating that a low-pressure area, which it described as a “remnant of the cyclonic storm Gulab”, is likely to re-emerge today over the Northeast Arabian Sea and cause widespread heavy rains along the Sindh-Makran Coast.

“The system is likely to re-emerge over the Northeast Arabian Sea by September 29 (Wednesday night)/September 30 (Thursday morning) and regain intensity due to favourable environmental conditions,” said the advisory.