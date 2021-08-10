Stranded cargo ship at Karachi beach declared ‘unseaworthy’; seizure ordered

KARACHI: The authorities have declared the stranded cargo ship at Karachi beach ‘unseaworthy’ and decided to seize the huge vessel under the regulations of Merchant Ordinance 2001, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The stranded cargo ship, MV Heng Tong 77, has been declared unseaworthy and the Ministry of Maritime Affairs decided to seize the vessel. The captain of the cargo vessel was formally informed regarding the decison.

In its letter, the concerned authorities wrote to the cargo ship’s captain that the navigation and machinery system of the vessel was not working. It added that the unseaworthy cargo ship was dangerous to the human lives and assets.

Earlier in July, the Pakistan Navy along with other maritime stakeholders had safely completed the defuelling process of a merchant ship that ran aground at Seaview beach in Karachi.

According to details, there was a danger of oil spill from the ship Hang Tong 77 stuck in the sand on the shore of Karachi, however, the danger of environmental pollution on the shore has now been averted, said shipping consultant Mahmood Molvi.

He had said that the owner of the ship appointed an agent to look after the affairs of the ship. If any damage occurs during the evacuation of the ship, the company will be responsible for it, while the evacuation process will start from August 15.

Contrary to claims, oil could not be extracted from Hangtong in a two-day operation.

It should be noted that 2 to 3 tugs will come from Dubai to Karachi port for evacuation of the ship. There is also a danger of it breaking during the evacuation of the ship, for which all institutions have been alerted, while Salvage Master Will come from Singapore.