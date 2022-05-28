Stranger Things 4 comes with new warning

OTT platform Netflix added a warning to the web show Stranger Things 4 after 21 people died in an elementary school shooting in Texas state of the United States.

It is pertinent to mention that the opening scene shows the dead bodies of children covered in blood following a massacre surrounding psychokinetic and telepathic character Millie Bobby Brown aka Eleven.

Netflix, in the warning card, stated that the shooting ended a year ago but the opening scene would be found disturbing.

“We filmed this season of ‘Stranger Things’ a year ago. But given the recent tragic shooting at a school in Texas, viewers may find the opening scene of episode 1 distressing,” the warning read.

It added: “We are deeply saddened by this unspeakable violence, and our hearts go out to every family mourning a loved one.”

The note “Warning: Contains graphic violence involving children” and “disturbing images” have also been included.

It is pertinent to mention that Netflix had to delete the near four-minute suicide scene from its original 13 Reasons Why”.

13 Reasons Why, an adaptation of the New York Times best-seller of the same name by Jay Asher, tells the story of a teenager who takes her own life because of bullying in her high school.

