Stranger Things 4 fails to beat this Japanese animated show

Netflix web show Stranger Things 4 is one of the most-watched originals. However, it is yet to overtake the Japanese animated show Spy x Family in many countries.

The fourth season of the supernatural show aired on May 27. Since then, the show has been setting records at the moment.

Stranger Things, based in the 1980s in Havana city of the Indiana state of the United States, tells the story of a group of young friends witnessing the exploits of supernatural forces and secret government. They unravel events which cannot be explained.

The show sees Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLauglin, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Joe Keery, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Natalia Dyer, Sadie Sink and Charlie Heaton in leading roles.

However, the Japanese show Spy x Family is reigning supreme in 83 out of 93 countries such as Bahrain, Latvia, Chile and Egypt.

Japan is setting new goals for the anime fans in the world via Spy x Family. It is among the countries that usually follow world trends.

The show tells the story of a spy to is made to “build a family” for a mission without realizing that his wife is an assassin and his adopted daughter being a telepath.

