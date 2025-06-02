‘Stranger Things’ final season gets three-part release slate

Netflix has finally confirmed the much-awaited release schedule of the long-delayed final season 5 of the mega-hit sci-fi series ‘Stranger Things’.

It’s time for the beginning of the end – the eight-episodic season 5 of Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’ will be released in three parts, later this year, confirmed the streaming giant at this year’s TUDUM fan event, in Los Angeles, on Saturday.

According to the details, volume one of the concluding season, consisting of four episodes, will premiere on the portal on November 26, whereas the next three episodes will be released on December 25.

The hotly anticipated finale of the Duffer Brothers’ mega hit show, titled ‘The Rightside Up’, will arrive on the streaming platform on December 31.

Notably, one of Netflix’s most hit series, ‘Stranger Things’, which first arrived on the streaming giant in July of 2016, went on to become its most-watched English language series on the platform.

As per the company, the final season of its sci-fi hit, which follows the story of a group of teenagers battling supernatural events in the fictional town of Hawkins, will pick up from the events that concluded season 4, where Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) succeeded in wreaking havoc on Hawkins and broke the town into four parts.