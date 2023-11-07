Stranger Thing: First scene of final season revealed

The very first scene of the upcoming fifth and final season of ‘Stranger Things’ was teased by the writers on its annual celebration day.

On Monday, November 6, as the fans of Netflix’s sci-fi horror series celebrated the annual ‘Stranger Things’ day across the globe, with makers dropping behind-the-scenes, season recaps and highlights of the hit show, the writers’ room of the web series also treated their audience with a fresh teaser of the next and final season 5.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the official account of ‘Stranger Writers’ posted a snapshot of the supposed script of the new episodes and wrote, “Season 5. Chapter 1. Scene 1.”

Season 5. Chapter 1. Scene 1. pic.twitter.com/TIkf1DNipu — stranger writers (@strangerwriters) November 7, 2023

“Darkness. The sound of COLD WIND. GROANING TREES. And… A CHILD’S VOICE. Singing a familiar song:” read the text on the script, without giving away much but the excitement to ‘Stranger Things’ legions.

It is pertinent to note here that the filming for last season was originally set to kickstart this past summer, but was delayed due to dual strikes which hit Hollywood studios, including the Writers Guild, and SAG AFTRA.

With these delays, ‘Stranger Things’ last season 5 is expected to premiere sometime around early 2025.

