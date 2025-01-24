Did Netflix accidentally reveal the release date of ‘Stranger Things’ season 5?

Excited and eager fans of Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’ believe that the streaming giant has accidentally unveiled the much-awaited release date of the long-delayed final season 5 of the hit show.

Reportedly, Netflix is planning to block this year’s Holiday slate to finally release season 5 of ‘Stranger Things’, which had been long delayed due to the two Hollywood strikes; Writers Guild and SAG AFTRA.

As cracked by a few hawk-eyed fans of the sci-fi hit, due to some loopholes in Netflix’s websites, it is expected to hit the U.S. portal this Thanksgiving, i.e. November 27.

While the tech wizardry suggests a November release date, it could not be understood if the eight-episodic final season will be split into two parts, like the previous one, which started streaming two weeks apart in 2022.

Moreover, it could not be known if the first or the second part of the show will be released around Thanksgiving Day.

Meanwhile, it is worth noting here that all the previous seasons of the Emmy-winning show were released either in the summer or the fall.

‘Stranger Things’ first arrived on Netflix in July of 2016 and went on to become the most-watched English language series on the streaming portal.

As per the company, the final season of its sci-fi hit, which follows the story of a group of teenagers battling supernatural events in the fictional town of Hawkins, will pick up from the events that concluded season 4, where Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) succeeded in wreaking havoc on Hawkins and broke the town into four parts.