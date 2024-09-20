Netflix drops behind-the-scenes look at ‘Stranger Things’ season 5

Netflix treated the fans by releasing a special behind-the-scenes footage from the set of “Stranger Things” season 5.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

Revealed at the streaming giant’s Geeked Week, the BTS footage shows Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin and Gaten Matarazzo taking the series’ fans Amy and Elicia on a surprise special tour of the set.

The cast members of ‘Stranger Things’ took the fans on a visit to the prop house, housing iconic props such as Eleven’s Eggo carton, the Hawkins kids’ bikes, and Hopper’s letter to Eleven from the season three finale.

Later, Caleb McLaughlin gave a tour of the costume department, showing everything from Robin’s Scoops Ahoy outfit to Eddie Munson’s Hellfire Club T-shirt.

Production on the fifth and final season of ‘Stranger Things’ began in July with co-creator Ross Duffer saying at that time that the team was halfway through production.

Read more: ‘Stranger Things’ star will not watch season five…Here’s why

A behind-the-scenes footage from the show was also revealed, showing Hollywood actress Millie Bobby Brown recalling her journey from the start of season one of the hit Netflix series.

“So I started when I was 10, I’m now turning 20 years old. It feels very weird,” she said.

Natalia Dyer, who plays Nancy in ‘Stranger Things,’ said that the cast members of the show were savouring every moment as the series is coming to an end with its fifth season.

“We’re just kind of savouring every single moment,” said Dyer, while Vecna actor Jamie Campbell Bower teased: “Season four was big. Season five definitely feels bigger.”

Apart from the original cast, new additions include Hollywood actors Nell Fisher, Jake Connelly, Alex Breaux and the legendary Linda Hamilton.

‘Stranger Things’ season 1 debuted on Netflix in 2016 and became the company’s most-watched English language series. The show tells the story of a group of teenagers battling supernatural events in the fictional town of Hawkins.

The fifth and final season of ‘Stranger Things’ was delayed by two Hollywood strikes last year.