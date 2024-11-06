‘Stranger Things’ season 5 teaser reveals episode titles, release date

Netflix on Wednesday revealed the release date and episode titles for the fifth and final season of the popular show “Stranger Things.”

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

The streaming giant dropped a teaser, confirming that the fifth season would be released in 2025. Netflix has also revealed the episode titles upcoming season.

‘Stranger Things’ season 5 will have eight episodes, including “The Crawl,” “The Vanishing of _____,” “The Turnbow Trap,” “Sorcerer,” “Shock Jock,” “Escape From Camazotz,” “The Bridge” and “The Rightside Up.”

While the teaser confirmed the 2025 release date, Netflix did not specify the date on which the popular show will debut.

The description of the teaser on YouTube reads, “In the fall of 1987, one last adventure begins.”

It is to be noted here that all the previous seasons of the Emmy-winning show were released in the summer or the fall.

As per Netflix, the final season ‘Stranger Things’ will pick up the story after the events of the season four finale which saw Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) succeed in wreaking havoc on Hawkins and breaking the town into four parts.

‘Stranger Things’ season 1 debuted on Netflix in 2016 and became the company’s most-watched English language series. The show tells the story of a group of teenagers battling supernatural events in the fictional town of Hawkins.

The fifth and final season of ‘Stranger Things’ was delayed by two Hollywood strikes last year.

Original cast members from the previous season including Hollywood actors Millie Bobby Brown Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin and Gaten Matarazzo are set to return.

Apart from the original cast, new additions include Hollywood actors Nell Fisher, Jake Connelly, Alex Breaux and the legendary Linda Hamilton.