‘Stranger Things’ star drops hints about ‘tearful’ series finale

American actor Noah Schnapp, aka Will Byers of Netflix’s sci-fi series ‘Stranger Things’, warns fans to prepare for a tearful goodbye to the hit show.

Noah Schnapp, who essays one of the key roles in Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’, hinted that the upcoming fifth and final season is the most emotional one the cast has shot, and alarmed fans to ‘prepare for tears’.

“It’s beyond anything we’ve done yet. It’s so big and so intimate and so heartfelt and probably the most emotional work we’ve done,” Schnapp teased in a new interview.

“The first day on set felt like any other thing, but the last day on set was really the craziest,” he continued to share. “I’ll never forget that day. It was very sad and perfect.”

When asked about who among the cast members cried the most on the last day, Schnapp confessed, “Probably me. I’m just so sensitive. I mean, everyone was crying. We all love each other, so it’s hard to part ways.”

“I was really nervous to see how it would end up, and I’m really happy with it,” he concluded.

Notably, one of Netflix’s most hit series, ‘Stranger Things’, which first arrived on the streaming giant in July of 2016, went on to become its most-watched English language series on the portal.

The long-delayed final season 5 of the sci-fi hit is scheduled to premiere towards the end of this year. The eight-episodic finale is divided into three parts, with the first four episodes to drop on November 26. The next three episodes will release on December 25, whereas the hotly anticipated conclusion of the Duffer Brothers’ mega hit show, titled ‘The Rightside Up’, will arrive on the streaming platform on December 31.

