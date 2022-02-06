Stray dogs kill five-year-old child in Punjab’s Jhang

JHANG: In yet another dog bite incident, a five-year-old boy was died on Sunday after being bitten by stray dogs in Jhang district of Punjab, ARY News reported.

According to details, the pack of stray dogs mauled to death a five-year-old minor boy while he was playing with her friends near a graveyard in Jhang on Sunday.

Upon being informed, the rescue officials reached the incident site where they found a minor boy, Abdul Rehman, dead after being attacked by dogs.

Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar took notice of the death of a minor boy due to dog bite and sought a report from Commissioner Faisalabad division and the RPO Faisalabad.

The chief minister ordered for holding an impartial inquiry into the incident.

The CM expressed heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved family. He promised that justice would be provided to the affected family.

Incidents of stray dogs attacking humans is on the rise in the Punjab province.

On February 1, the 12-year-old child died after he was attacked by dogs in Punjab’s Dera Ghazi Khan (DG Khan) district which is also a home town of Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar.

The seven-grade student, Mubashir, was attacked by six stray dogs at a school in DG Khan. The boy was rushed to DHQ hospital by locals on a motorcycle where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

