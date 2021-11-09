Watch: Stray dogs roaming inside Bolan Medical Complex

QUETTA: In a shocking video that has raised concerns about healthcare services in Quetta, several stray dogs were seen roaming in the corridor of the Bolan Medical Complex.

In the video, stray dogs are seen moving around freely in the hospital, while administration cannot be seen anywhere.

Earlier, two stray dogs spotted at the runway of the Jinnah International Airport Karachi were later shot dead as a passenger inside a plane had filmed the entire episode.

According to details, the presence of stray dogs was confirmed during the take-off of an Islamabad-bound flight from Karachi airport and exposed the measures taken by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to guard the airport perimeter.

The airport authorities had confirmed the incident and said that it was reported on the evening of August 23.

