‘Stree 2’ director drops major update on expansion of franchise

Amar Kaushik, director of blockbuster ‘Stree 2, starring Bollywood actors Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, has confirmed plans for the third and fourth part of the franchise.

Speaking at an event in Goa, the filmmaker reflected on the franchise following the success of the first and second part of the horror comedy.

‘Stree 2’ became Bollywood’s biggest hit film of the year and India’s second highest-grossing film of 2024.

The film became the only Hindi-language film to ever cross the INR600 crores mark, inaugurating a new club at the Indian Box Office.

“We have stories in mind and will shoot soon, though there’s is no definite timetable. Of course, it will have to be done in Madhya Pradesh. And we may explore other parts of the state,” Amar Kaushik said.

According to the filmmaker, he did not initially plan to shoot the first part in Madhya Pradesh, however, he later changed the shooting schedule to avoid getting stereotyped.

“’Stree’ was originally going to be made here in Goa. But then we chose to relocate to the heartland and selected Chanderi in MP. I wanted to avoid some of the horror stereotypes and sought out a city rather than a beach or a haunted house. In Chanderi [we found such a richness of choice that] every lane and street seemed to be calling out to me. I’ll make ‘Stree 3’ or ‘Stree 4’ there again,” he added.

Notably, the fifth title in Maddock Films’ Supernatural Universe and a sequel to the 2018 hit, directed by Amar Kaushik, sees Kapoor reprise her titular character along with Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee. Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan and Tamannaah Bhatia make special appearances in the title.

‘Stree 2’ was preponed for theatrical release on August 15, Indian Independence Day, in the Box Office clash with ‘Khel Khel Mein’ and ‘Vedaa’.