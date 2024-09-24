‘Stree 2’ director opens up on Tamannaah Bhatia’s ‘Aaj Ki Raat’

The director of “Stree 2,” starring actors Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, has opened up about Tamannaah Bhatia’s hit song “Aaj Ki Raat.”

In an interview with an Indian media outlet, Amar Kaushik, who helmed the movie, said that he had emphasised that the number would follow the film’s message while avoiding ‘vulgar’ lyrics.

“People think item song should’ve vulgar lyrics, but I was clear that while the song should be entertaining and fit the film, it should have meaningful lyrics,” he added.

According to Kaushik, people must be aware of what they want to convey through their movies.

While acknowledging that the audience come to theaters to watch item songs, he was particular about quality and respectfulness in the item song of ‘Stree 2.’

The Bollywood filmmaker maintained he had made it clear that the lyrics would not go below the belt as ‘Stree 2’ was not about that.

“You say what you want to say. It should have expressions but people should realise later that one has said something deep in the lyrics,” he said of Tamannaah Bhatia’s ‘Aaj Ki Raat’ song.

When asked if he was concerned about the message being overshadowed by the item number, Amar Kaushik said that he could not have expressed it like a spiritual song.

It is worth mentioning here that the horror comedy sequel has become the only Indian-language film to earn more than INR600 crores at the domestic Box Office.

‘Stree 2’, the fifth title in Maddock Films’ Supernatural Universe and a sequel to the 2018 hit, opened in theatres last month, scoring the biggest opening of the year, in the Box Office clash with “Khel Khel Mein” and “Vedaa.”

‘Stree 2’ sees Shraddha Kapoor reprise her character along with Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee in the sequel, whereas, Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan and Tamannaah Bhatia had special appearances in the movie.