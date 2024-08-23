‘Stree 2’ star Rajkummar Rao credits THIS movie for career turnaround

Bollywood star Actor Rajkummar Rao, who is currently enjoying the success of the recent “Stree 2,” has credited “Bareilly Ki Barfi” for a significant boost to his career.

Speaking on a podcast with an Indian YouTuber, the actor said that the movie brought him appreciation from the audience along with a major turnaround in his acting career.

“Earlier, people had seen me doing dramatic and serious roles. ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ gave them a new perspective, showing that I can do comedy as well, that I can make them laugh, and that I can be cast in such roles too. That’s how ‘Stree’ happened and then ‘Stree’ became what it became. That film changed a lot of things for me in my career,” the Bollywood star said.

The ‘Stree 2’ actor went on to add that the movie had the audience love and appreciate him while his character, Pritam, became a cult in itself.

“Many groups were formed – Pritam Vidrohi fan clubs and all – so I think people noticed that, and it really stood out in the film,” Rajkummar Rao stated.

It is pertinent to mention that Rao was seen in three films in 2024 including “Srikanth,” “Mr and Mrs Mahi” and ‘Stree 2’.

In the latter film, Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor reprise their roles with commendable chemistry, bringing back the lovable yet quirky duo we saw in the first film.

Released on August 15, the comedy horror clashed with “Vedaa” and “Khel Khel Mein,” however, it was the pick at the box office as it crossed the INR300 crore mark and INR400 crore mark globally.

The story of the sequel picks up a few years after the first part in Chanderi, where the residents are once again plagued by the mysterious disappearance of men during the Stree festival.

The film successfully builds upon the mythology established in the original, introducing new twists and turns that keep the audience guessing. The balance between comedy and horror is expertly handled, ensuring that the film never veers too far into either territory.