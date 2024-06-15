‘Stree 2’ teaser featuring Tamannaah Bhatia leaked on social media

The official teaser of Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s ‘Stree 2’, which was released exclusively in theatres screening ‘Munjya’, has now been leaked on social media.

Soon after the first teaser of the much-anticipated ‘Stree 2’ was unveiled on Friday, attached with the recently-released fourth film of Maddock’s supernatural universe ‘Munjya’, a pirated version of it has now made its way to social media, and it surely looks like a fun yet thrill ride with Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, along with a special appearance of Tamannaah Bhatia.

The teaser, first posted by a social user on X, sees Kapoor in her two avatars, whereas, viewers saw a hint of Bhatia in a dance sequence. It is not yet confirmed if the ‘Jailer’ actor will have a special appearance in the title, or if she will have a full-fledged role in the supernatural universe.

As for ‘Stree 2’, it is the fifth title in Maddock Films’ Supernatural Universe and a sequel to the 2018 hit, ‘Stree’, featuring the same cast, Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee, along with Tamannaah Bhatia.

Amar Kaushik returned to the director’s chair to helm the direction of the horror comedy, while, Niren Bhatt [of ‘Bhediya’ and ‘Munjya’] penned the story. Maddock Films of Dinesh Vijan bankrolls the project along with Jio Studios.

‘Stree 2’ has been preponed to now hit theatres on August 15, Indian Independence Day.

