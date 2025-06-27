Street Fighter movie casts Andrew Schulz as Dan Hibiki

The upcoming Street Fighter movie has reportedly found its Dan Hibiki as comedian and actor Andrew Schulz will take on the role of the over-the-top fighter in the live-action adaptation.

The Street Fighter movie, which is currently in development at Legendary Entertainment, is based on Capcom’s famous video game series. It will be directed by Kitao Sakurai, best known for his 2021 comedy film Bad Trip.

Dan Hibiki, who first appeared in Street Fighter Alpha in 1995, is a fan-favourite character known for being arrogant, flashy, and not very skilled in actual combat.

His exaggerated personality and comedic moves have made him a standout in the games. As per Deadline, the choice of Andrew Schulz, with his strong comedy background, seems a perfect fit for the role.

The Street Fighter movie is expected to balance action with humour, and Schulz’s casting suggests that the Dan Hibiki character will provide comic relief while possibly getting involved in some fight scenes.

Andrew Schulz has appeared in several recent films, including You People, White Men Can’t Jump, The Underdoggs, and The Thicket.

He also stars in the Netflix series Tires alongside Shane Gillis, and just released a new stand-up special on the platform titled Andrew Schulz: Life.

As the Street Fighter movie moves forward, fans are excited to see how classic characters like Dan Hibiki will be brought to life. With Andrew Schulz in the role, it’s safe to expect a lot of laughs and maybe a few wild kicks, too.

Earlier, American rapper Curtis James Jackson III, popularly known as 50 Cent, has reportedly joined the star cast of ‘Street Fighter’.

According to a report by Variety, the rapper-actor will portray Balrog, a disgraced boxer who serves as the villain’s bodyguard.

According to the publication, 50 Cent has been undergoing tense training and drills to do his own stunts for ‘Street Fighter’.