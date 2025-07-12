Street Fighter movie may have found its E. Honda in Hirooki Goto

Former IWGP Heavyweight Champion Hirooki Goto is the latest addition to the Street Fighter movie, and he is set to play the iconic character E Honda.

According to Post Wrestling, this news adds another layer of intrigue to the project, which already includes WWE superstars Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes.

If confirmed, Hirooki Goto will bring one of the classic Street Fighter II characters to life, expanding the film’s already impressive lineup of fighters.

The Street Fighter movie has steadily revealed a cast packed with talent from various entertainment worlds, including film, music, and wrestling.

The roster already features Callina Liang as Chun-Li, Andrew Koji as Ryu, Noah Centineo as Ken, Jason Momoa as Blanka, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson as Balrog, Roman Reigns as Akuma, and Cody Rhodes as Guile.

Now, with Hirooki Goto stepping in as E Honda, the film edges closer to completing its live-action adaptation of the beloved arcade classic.

Hirooki Goto recently lost his IWGP Heavyweight Championship to Zack Sabre Jr., and while it may not be the sole reason for his title loss, his reported involvement in the Street Fighter movie could have played a significant part.

With E Honda now seemingly confirmed through Hirooki Goto, only a few key characters from the original Street Fighter II game remain uncast, including Zangief, Dhalsim, and Sagat.

Fans are hopeful that Cammy and Sagat will be included before the cast is finalised.

The success of the Street Fighter movie will be crucial for any potential sequels, which could open the door for more characters from across the franchise’s history, such as Sakura, Juri, and Fei Long.

But for now, all eyes are on this first film and whether it can strike the right chord with long-time fans and newcomers alike.

With Hirooki Goto joining the ranks, the Street Fighter movie continues to promise a thrilling adaptation of one of gaming’s most iconic franchises.