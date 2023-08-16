28.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Advertisement -

Striking Hollywood writers to hold first talks with studios in three months

Reuters
By Reuters
|

TOP NEWS

Reuters
Reuters
Reuters is an international news organisation owned by Thomson Reuters

Hollywood’s striking writers and major studios have agreed to hold talks on Friday for the first time since their strike began over higher pay demands in May, the Writers Guild of America (WGA) said on Tuesday.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), reached out to the WGA and requested a meeting, the WGA negotiating committee told its members in a statement that was shared with Reuters.

“We’ll be back in communication with you sometime after the meeting with further information,” the committee told its members in its note.

The AMPTP negotiates on behalf of Walt Disney, NetflixWarner Bros Discovery and other studios.

An AMPTP spokesperson told Reuters that the alliance was committed to finding a mutually beneficial deal, without giving further details.

The strike by about 11,500 writers has led to late-night shows cancelling new episodes, disrupted most production for the fall TV season and halted work on big-budget movies.

Hollywood actors joined the writers on picket lines in July as they also demanded higher streaming-era pay and curbs on the use of artificial intelligence.

The entertainment website Deadline reported on Tuesday that the WGA and the studios were on the verge of making a breakthrough in talks.

Emmys postponed until January over Hollywood strikes

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.