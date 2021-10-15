Student, 12, brutally tortured by private school’s principal in Lahore

LAHORE: A 12-year-old student fell unconscious after being subjected to brutal torture by the principal of a private school in Lahore, ARY News reported on Friday.

A private school’s principal named Abid Waseem has brutally tortured a 12-year-old student, Kabir Hyder, in Lahore. After being beaten inhumanly by the principal in the head and waist, the student fell unconscious in the classroom.

The father of the affected student of Grade 7 registered a police complaint against the school principal. The First Information Report (FIR) stated that his son is a migraine patient and torture marks are present on his body.

The student told the police that the principal had tortured him after he fought with his class fellow. The father demanded the higher authorities to take strict action against the principal under the child protection act.

Earlier on Thursday, a school headmistress had been caught on camera making her minor pupil clean her scalp off of head louse after which the video went viral leading to her removal

The headmistress had reportedly and seemingly exploited female students and labouring them into removing lice from her hair on one occasion while on a different occasion was seen sitting idly and regally employing the child to wave hand fan at her.

The video had garnered criticism from all sections of the society who said it warrants serious action on part of the authorities. The headmistress as a result of the spike was suspended immediately.

Some said her video must have been out after students were pretty certain she is not going to change and would keep abusing them take advantage of her authority.

Some comments read that whoever planned this video did a great job of exposing how our government school teachers exploit young lot from underprivileged backgrounds and instilling in them a sense of slavery from the get-go.

