Student dies after falling down stairs at school in Karachi

KARACHI: A ninth-class female student, identified as Kinza Hassan, has died after falling from the stairs in her school in Orangi Town, Karachi, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, the incident took place on April 21 in Gabol Colony, where the girl fell from the third-floor staircase into the courtyard of the school. She sustained critical injuries and was immediately shifted to a hospital for treatment.

The school principal stated that the student fell from the rooftop staircase.

Officials said the family initially approached the police station but declined to pursue legal action at the time. The matter was reportedly settled amicably between the school administration and the parents.

However, after the girl succumbed to her injuries, the family decided to seek legal action against the school administration.

Police also noted that the principal had initially assured financial support for the student’s treatment but later backed out.

Kinza had been studying at the school for the past three years.

Police said that at first, the incident appeared to be an accident with no suspicious circumstances. However, following the registration of an FIR, a thorough investigation will now be conducted from multiple angles.