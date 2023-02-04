Student dies after falling from 6th floor of hostel; video emerges

A horrific clip of a student falling from the sixth floor of a hostel is going viral on social media platforms.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

According to an Indian news agency, the heartwrenching incident happened in Kota city in the Indian state of Rajasthan. The video made rounds on the micro-blogging social media application Twitter.

THE VIDEO IS DISTURBING AND VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED

Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Moreover, a student was found hanging from the ceiling in a coaching centre in the same city. Police launched a probe into the alleged suicide.

However, the authorities did not find a suicide note.

According to police, the deceased was a year dropper in Joint Entrance Exam Mains and did not attend coaching classes for around a month.

It is pertinent to mention that student-related suicides are one of the most concerning issues in the world.

Related – Student jumps from third storey of school in Rawalpindi

A student hailing from Lahore committed suicide with police claiming that the boy was upset over his performance in the examination.

According to police, the 18-year-old student committed suicide at his home after hanging himself from a ceiling fan in Lahore’s Sundar area.

They said the boy, whose identity is unknown, was dishearted over his performance in the exam after he found the paper was difficult for him to solve.

Comments