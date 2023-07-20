Student of the Year 3: Karan Johar takes the franchise to OTT with Shanaya Kapoor

Bollywood’s ace filmmaker Karan Johar to take his ‘Student of the Year’ franchise to an OTT platform for the third title with star kid Shanaya Kapoor in the lead.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

As per the reports from Indian entertainment outlets, after Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Ananya Panday, Karan Johar is all set to launch yet another Bollywood star kid with his college drama franchise.

According to the details, the third title in the ‘Student of the Year’ series will be a web series, with Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor, and cousin of Sonam, Harshvardhan, Arjun, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, will make her OTT debut with the project.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shanaya Kapoor🤍 (@shanayakapoor02)

Reportedly, the star kid, who was earlier announced to make her Bollywood debut in KJo’s Dharma Productions’ ‘Bedhadak’, has now gone the pan-Indian route for her cinema debut, signing Malayalam superstar Mohanlal’s upcoming film ‘Vrushabha’ and will later foray into OTT with former’s third edition of the high school rom-com, which is currently in the scripting stage.

The title is being actively worked upon at Dharma’s web wing Dharmatic Entertainment, and is expected to go on the floors by the end of this year, while the director for the same will be finalized within a month. The project will introduce more new faces alongside Kapoor and the casting process for the same is underway.

More details regarding the plotline of the web series are awaited.

Star kid Shanaya Kapoor replaces Rashmika Mandanna in a Dharma film?