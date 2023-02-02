Student’s hand fractured after being tortured at Karachi school

KARACHI: A 13-year-old student at a private school in Karachi was subjected to severe torture, which caused a fracture to the child’s right hand, ARY News reported.

The incident took place at a private school in Karachi’s Korangi area, wherein a 13-year-old student – identified as Abdul Rafay – was subjected to severe torture, which caused a fracture to his right hand’s bone.

The victim was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for medico-legal report (MLR) while a first information report (FIR) was registered against the school.

Meanwhile, Directorate Private Schools have taken notice and has constituted a three -member committee which will visit to school and take further action.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Sindh Prohibition of Corporal Punishment Act, 2016, bars teachers and school officials from physically punishing students.

Earlier in January, the Directorate of Inspection & Registration of Private Institutions Sindh suspended the registration of school located in Karachi’s North Nazimabad area after a fifth-grade student was allegedly humiliated for speaking in Urdu.

The five-member inquiry committee formed after the victim’s father made a video claiming that his son’s face was painted black and insulted for speaking Urdu.

The directorate, in its report, said that the student named Moosa was not only insulted by a teacher but his face was also stained with black ink and was made a laughing stock only for speaking in Urdu, the national language of Pakistan.

The directorate has therefore suspended the registration of private school and has imposed a fine of 100,000 rupees on the management for their negligence which allowed the incident to happen.

