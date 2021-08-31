Students of grades 9 to 12 in Sindh can get vaccinated against Covid

KARACHI: Sindh government has decided to jab students from classes 9 to 12 starting tomorrow, a notification to this effect said Tuesday, ARY News reported.

The education department of Sindh government has issued directives to relevant authorities to make sure all the arrangements have been duly in place before the drive begins.

The school administrations will contact the parents of the students to get their permission for vaccinating the children.

The Sindh government had yesterday taken the final decision to start COVID-19 vaccination in educational institutions from September.

The important decision was taken in a high-level session jointly chaired by the provincial health and education ministers today. The session was also attended by the parliamentary health secretary, education secretary and other senior officials via video link.

Sindh to start Covid vaccination in educational institutions from September

The decision, as reported yesterday, includes that COVID-19 vaccination process will begin in government and private educational institutions from September 6. 1,400,200 students of Grade 9 to 12 will be vaccinated in the schools and colleges under the decision.

2,527 teams of the provincial health department will take part in the COVID-19 vaccination in schools and colleges, whereas, the immunisation program will be completed in phases.

It is relevant to note that the schools, colleges and universities across the Sindh province have reopened after the closure of over a month due to a surge of coronavirus cases.