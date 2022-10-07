Stunt rider performs longest no-hands motorcycle wheelie ever

A video of Lithuania’s Arūnas Gibieža smashing the world record for the longest no-hands motorcycle wheelie is going viral.

Guinness World Records shared the video of him driving his motorcycle for 1,902 feet and 32 inches on the rear tyre.

The Lithuanian man, who is a stunt driver by profession, has thrilled audiences with his performances in more than 400 shows in 25 countries.

The stunt driver recalled starting his journey at the age of 10 when he made most of a scooter which was given to his sister as a gift. He started performing wheelies on his own after a few weeks.

The Lithuanian attempted to set the record at a show where people see unbelievable stunts involving cars and motorcycles being performed.

Arūnas Gibieža took interest in setting this milestone after thinking it was fit to perform in show run format.

The 32-year-old underwent a training session before attempting to set the world record. However, he faced many hurdles with space being some of them.

The Lithuanian practised on the appropriate road length on D-Day.

Guinness stated that the road was 2,788.71 ft long and its level was approved before the attempt was made. The main challenge for the stunt man was to maintain a speed of 43 mph (70 km/h).

He smashed the record of 1860.24 feet, which was set by India’s Rohitesh Upadhyay in 2019, on the first attempt.

Arūnas Gibieža said he always wanted to be a record holder when he was a child.

“If someone ever beats this record, I’ll probably have another go at it then. Of course, there are a few tricks that are even more difficult to pull off, such as wheelieing while riding backward on [a] bike,” he said.

