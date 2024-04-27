26.9 C
Sub-inspector gunned down in Lahore

LAHORE: A police sub-inspector has been gunned down by unknown assailants in Lahore on Saturday, ARY News reported.

According to police, Sub-Inspector Arshad was returning home after duty, when he was attacked near Misri Shah area of Lahore.

The police added that the slain cop sustained three bullets that proved to be fatal. The police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Earlier, a Lahore police officer shot dead a woman and later took his own life in Lahore’s Samanabad area.

According to the police reports, a police constable, named Asad, opened fire killing the woman on the spot before turning the weapon on himself.

Authorities revealed that the victim’s husband resides abroad, while the police constable is unmarried, however, the investigation into the case has been initiated to uncover the reason behind the incident.

