‘Succession’ star Sarah Snook teases ‘somewhat ambiguous’ finale for the show

With just two episodes to go, ‘Succession’ star Sarah Snook teased that the finale of the hit HBO series will be ‘ambiguous’.

In the latest interview with an international magazine, Snook, best known for her portrayal of Shiv Roy in the megahit HBO series, added to the tension of fans, already waiting eagerly to know the final ‘Succession’ victor, as she cryptically hinted at the enigmatic ending of the show.

“We knew it would be the final series [while filming], however, the way the series ends, a number of the cast felt it was left somewhat ambiguous,” she said in the interview.

Speaking about her ’empowering’ character in the series, being the only daughter of the media mogul Logan Roy (Brian Cox), Snook said that fans were able to relate to the ‘unempathetic’ Shiv Roy.

“I think people find something empowering about her being such a b*tch. Well, she’s not a b*tch, but… she is a b*tch,” she said. “They find her seeming lack of empathy and the way she’s pursuing her dreams quite empowering.”

“Shiv is complex because she’s human, not because she’s a woman. I like that about her.”

Meanwhile, the second-last episode in the finale season of ‘Succession’, titled ‘Church and State’ is slated to premiere tomorrow, May 21.