‘The Diplomat’ renewed for season 2 on Netflix

After a successful premiere of the debut season last month, Netflix has renewed its political drama series ‘The Diplomat’ for another one, the streaming giant announced on Monday.

Following a strong debut of the web series on April 20, and maintaining a tight spot in the streamer’s Top 10 TV English list in over 86 countries, the political series was greenlit for another season at Netflix.

“Fans around the world are loving every minute of ‘The Diplomat’s’ gripping and propulsive drama, and embracing Keri Russell’s powerful performance as Kate Wyler,” said Jinny Howe, vice president of original drama series at Netflix.

She further shared, “After that jaw-dropping cliffhanger, we can’t wait for them to see what the amazing visionary team of Debora Cahn, Janice Williams and Keri Russell have in store for Season 2.”

Reacting to the news, Debora Cahn, creator and showrunner of the series, said, “We had such a great time making ‘The Diplomat’, it’s a thrill to see how much people are enjoying it.”

“We’re so glad we get to do it again!”

‘The Diplomat’, created by Cahn, stars Russell as Kate Wyler, a newly-appointed US ambassador in the United Kingdom who is forced to juggle the struggles of an international crisis by strengthening strategic alliances in London all while trying to save her marriage to fellow diplomat and political star Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell).

The series also features David Gyasi, Ali Ahn, Rory Kinnear and Ato Essandoh in pivotal roles.

