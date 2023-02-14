‘The Boys’ renewed for season 5 at Amazon?

Eric Kripke, the showrunner of Amazon’s web series ‘The Boys’ confirmed that the upcoming season 4 will not be the final.

Over the weekend, Kripke finally shared an update on the anticipated season four of the superhero web series ‘The Boys’ which is said to be in the filming stage at the moment.

In his series of tweets on Saturday, Kripke confirmed that he is gearing up for the finale of season four, and also informed that it will be the finale of the season and not the series. “Alright, Toronto. Let’s do this,” he tweeted with the hashtags ‘The Boys’ and ‘Season 4 Finale’.

In the following post on the micro-blogging site, the showrunner added, “Cause you’re asking! We’ve been shooting since late August. I’m here to prep & direct the Season 4 finale. No, not the series finale, there will be more!”

“Most importantly, S4 premieres… at some point in the future in our discernible reality,” he teased further.

Although Kripke did not make any mention of the future after season 5, sources close to the team, informed a foreign media outlet that it will be final for the series and there will be no more instalments after.

However, that does not mean the end for ‘The Boys’ universe and the spin-off series ‘Gen V’ is expected to take the lead.

Back to season 4, it is currently being shot in Toronto and the filming schedule is expected to wrap by the end of March. It is likely to premiere around early 2024.

